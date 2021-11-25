Legislative staffers receive new office furniture

Kentucky officials spent nearly $1 million to replace office furniture.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky officials spent nearly $1 million to replace office furniture for hundreds of legislative staffers who work out of the state Capitol and Capitol Annex in Frankfort.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Mike Wynn, spokesperson for the General Assembly’s Legislative Research Commission, says the purchase was necessary.

Fifty executive desks were bought for nearly $1,350 each. Meanwhile, more than 290 bookcases were bought for $815 each and 276 guest chairs were $339 each.

No new furniture was purchased for lawmakers and their staffers.