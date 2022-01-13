Legislation filed to expand state’s school choice program

Some provisions changed to meet objections in pending lawsuit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – EdChoice Kentucky President Andrew Vandiver joined legislators, parents and advocates Thursday at the state Capitol to announce the filing of legislation by state Sen. Ralph Alvarado and state Rep. Josh Calloway to expand Kentucky’s school choice initiatives.

They claim the legislation will help parents a design the right education for their child.

The new bills focus on four key reforms to grow school choice in Kentucky. They expand access to non-public school tuition assistance to students in every county, increase income eligibility levels, create a provision for automatically increasing the cap for donations and make technical changes to the law that take into account the delays caused by an anti-school choice lawsuit.

“Last year we saw a groundswell of support to pass EOAs in Kentucky,” said Alvarado, a Winchester Republican. “Now, instead of helping students in only the most populous counties, we can give families in every county the opportunity to seek the education that best fits their needs.”

Calloway noted this legislation will give families in every ZIP code access.

“This legislation is about the future of our state,” said Calloway.

According to a poll released by EdChoice Kentucky last November, 71% of Kentucky voters support expanding the Commonwealth’s Education Opportunity Account Act so families in all 120 counties can access scholarships to cover non-public school tuition.

The fight for school choice in Kentucky will continue until every family has the options they need, said Vandiver. “We know that the fight to empower parents is far from over. We believe that every student should get in the classroom that works best for them.”

“Today, my family is currently not eligible for this program. Expanding this legislation means that my kids can continue pursuing an education that grows their love of learning. For the families that can not afford choices, all we are asking for is a little help. I am so grateful our legislators in Frankfort understand that importance,said parent Desirae Caudill.