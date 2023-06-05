Legendary UK quarterback named to 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Former University of Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch is one step closer to having his name forever cemented in the College Football Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, Couch, among many others, was named to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the upcoming 2024 class. The Kentucky native joins the likes of players such as Larry Fitzgerald, Marshawn Lynch and Michael Vick that were included in the nominations.

According to the National Football Foundation, the criteria for Hall of Fame consideration include:

First and foremost, a player must have received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams

A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation’s Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played

While each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree

Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years.* For example, to be eligible for the 2024 ballot, the player must have played his last year in 1974 or thereafter. In addition, players who are playing professionally and coaches who are coaching on the professional level are not eligible until after they retire

A coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years of age. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage

Nominations may only be submitted by the current athletics director, head coach or sports information director (SID) of a candidate’s collegiate institution. Nominations may also be submitted by the president/executive director of a dues-paying chapter of the National Football Foundation

Couch started for the University of Kentucky from 1996-98 while racking up numerous accolades including being named SEC Player of the Year in 1998 and a First Team All-American in his last season. For his career, he would finish with 8,435 yards and 74 for the Wildcats. He would forego his senior season and go on to be the first pick in the 1999 NFL draft after being picked by the Cleveland Browns.

Couch grew up in Hyden, Kentucky playing for Leslie County High School where he would have an exceptional career before heading to Kentucky. In 2021, he was named to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame.

Couch’s nomination will now be submitted to one of the eight District Screening Committees which will vote on who will appear on the ballot for their district.