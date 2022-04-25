Lee County teacher charged with rape after arrest for sexual offenses

Kentucky State Police say the teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say on April 20, 2022, it was contacted about allegations of a teacher at Lee County Middle High School who allegedly was having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

As a result of the initial investigation, State Police say Courtney Horn, 32 years old of Beattyville, KY, has been arrested and lodged in Three Forks Regional Jail, in Lee County. She is charged with Rape 3rd Degree, Sodomy 3rd Degree and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.