Leaders cut ribbon on new police, 911 facility in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — City and state leaders on Tuesday cut the ribbon on a new $8 million police and 911 facility in Morehead.

The building is located at 309 West Main Street and will serve Rowan County as well as neighboring communities for training purposes.

It’s the first building ever built specifically for law enforcement in Morehead.

The facility has a fitness area, a K-9 unit, a decontamination area and a 911 dispatch center that also serves as a storm shelter.