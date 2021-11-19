LCA State Champion Girls’ Cross Country Team honored by city

Mayoral Proclamation presented at Thursday's Urban County Council meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – To the victors, go the spoils. Lexington Christian Academy’s State Champion Girls’ Cross Country Team was honored at Thursday night’s Urban County Council meeting in Lexington.

Mayor Linda Gorton honoring the team and Head Coach Tom Stickel, designating the month of November in the team’s honor.

This is LCA’s first girls’ state title in cross country.