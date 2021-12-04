LCA loses heartbreaker in state football title game second year in a row

Jake Conrad's 36-yard field goal with 1:50 left gave Beechwood a 23-21 victory, spoiling LCA's 21-point comeback

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Beechwood overcame a furious 21-point comeback by Lexington Christian Academy on Friday in the Class 2A championship game at the 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals at Kroger Field in Lexington to win the school’s 16th state title 23-21.

LCA fell behind 20-0 early and looked to be out of it, only to score 21 unanswered points to take a 21-20 lead with 1:50 left in the game. Enter Beechwood’s kicker, Jake Conrad, who kicked a 36-yard field goal to secure the victory.

In last year’s title game, Beechwood blocked LCA’s extra point in overtime to win the championship 24-23. Friday’s rematch marked LCA’s third loss in a title game. The Eagles finished the season 14-1.

Beechwood capped off a perfect season, finishing 15-0. It’s Beechwood’s first undefeated season since 1997.

