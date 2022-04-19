Lawrenceburg residents, business owners speak against proposed motorsports park

The site sits on Highway 127 just south of the Bluegrass Parkway.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- Some people living in Lawrenceburg are speaking out against a proposed race track plan for dirt bikes and tractor-pulls that’s been in the works for more than a year. The proposal would include an open air track, an RV park, and other amenities.

“The community has spoken. It does not fit,” said Jo Johson.

Amanda Mitchell and her family moved to Lawrenceburg a year ago to get away from the hustle and bustle.

“We left the suburbs because we wanted a nice, quiet piece of heaven,” said Amanda Mitchell

The Beavers have lived in Lawrenceburg for more than thirty years.. They’re worried for the nearby graveyard and property that sits along the border of the proposed site.

“Nothing keeping from the people walking from the R.V park over to there, trashing, having fun in the graveyard,” said Dorreen Beaver.

With farms nearby, others are concerned the loud noise could scare their animals and depreciate their property values.

“Just coming and going, “practicing” which they wanna do until midnight, and we’re supposed to tolerate this. And whats it do to the property values? I spent all my money to buy this property,” one lady said.

Johnson says the track wouldn’t be good for the community.

“What has functioned well here is the ems, as I noticed when I brought my son home on hospice. Had this activity been up and functioning, his last day would not have been peaceful. So our lives will have significant disruption. ”

Some are also concerned about the zoning of that particular property. It’s listed as an I-1 zone, which they say should prevent a venue from allowing dust, vapor, smoke, or noise to go beyond the property boundary.

“What we were just most shocked about was how this was approved in spite of our zoning ordinances and the comprehensive plan, which supports our zoning ordinances and shows how the county should grow and develop,” Mitchell said. “I don’t know how an open air dirt race track is going to bring other businesses into the area. Because if you want to develop this area, and the intent is light industry, and some form of businesses, the noise, the dirt, the glare, it’s going to run off other business potential that might have interest.”

The Anderson County Board of Zoning Adjustments approved a permit to allow the property owner to start construction on the track.

Some in the community filed suit against the board and are waiting on a circuit court judge to rule.

ABC 36 reached out to the Anderson County Board of Zoning Adjustments, who referred us to the county attorney.

The attorney did not want to comment — saying it’s still in the circuit court.

We also reached out to the attorney of the land owner, who is wanting to put the track on the property. His attorney did not want to comment on the issue.