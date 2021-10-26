Lawrenceburg man sentenced to 180 months for armed meth trafficking

According to Evans’ guilty plea agreement, on Jan. 3, 2021, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle and found him in possession of three bags of marijuana, a backpack with a loaded .380 pistol, and three cellophane wrapped packages containing 1,306 grams of methamphetamine.

There was also $10,000 in cash wrapped in a rubber band in the driver’s side floorboard.

Evans had previously been convicted of trafficking in controlled substances, in October 2016, in Franklin Circuit Court.

Evans pleaded guilty in July 2021.

Under federal law, Evans must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division; and Brian Taylor, Chief of Police, Lawrenceburg Police Department, announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA and the Lawrenceburg Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Greenfield.