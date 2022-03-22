Lawrence County prosecutor to plead guilty in federal theft, wire fraud case

Michael Hogan and his wife are accused of taking part in a scheme to pay her more than $365,000 in bonuses while working in his county attorney's office

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lawrence County Attorney Michael Hogan and his wife Joy plan to plead guilty in a federal theft and wire fraud case, according to a court motion cited in a report by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The couple is accused of taking part in a scheme to pay her more than $365,000 in bonuses while working in his county office, according to the report.

The Hogan’s are accused of diverting the money from the county’s delinquent property-tax collections between March 2013 and April 2020, according to the report.

Michael Hogan is also accused of over-billing for collection of child-support payments, which is one of the functions performed by county attorneys in Kentucky, according to the report.

The report says Michael Hogan plans to plead guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and theft. The report says Joy Hogan will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Michael Hogan has been the Lawrence County attorney since 2003.