Lawmakers invite children of military families to participate in Military Kids Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — An event that hosts military kids at the Kentucky State Capitol is set to return on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Lawmakers are encouraging families and children to participate in the annual Military Kids Day, a day that allows military children to participate in the legislative process. Children can go on a Capitol tour, page for their legislator, participate in a Capitol scavenger hunt and attend committee meetings related to military issues.

“Having children of military families join us in Frankfort to participate in the legislative process is always my favorite part of the legislative session,” state Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, said in a press release. “Last year’s event was a big success, and I am asking for everyone’s assistance in spreading the word so we can make this year’s Military Kids Day the best yet.”

It will begin at 9 a.m. where children will be recognized during a Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee meeting in Capitol Annex room 131.

To participate, fill out an application by clicking here and submit it to Kentucky Senate Clerk Donna Holiday at donna.holiday@lrc.ky.gov by Monday, Feb. 13.