Lawmakers discuss election security in KY

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) -Tuesday, lawmakers met in Frankfort to address what they call unfounded claims about election fraud in Kentucky.

One of those claims, that the states voting machines are connected to the internet.

The Secretary of States Office, however, telling lawmakers the voting machines are not connected to the world wide web and they’re tested for accuracy.

The Secretary of States Office says votes are tallied by calculator through the board of elections, and that hand counting would result in delays and possible fraud, versus using a voting machine.

But, some lawmakers are pushing back on that.

Senator Andrea Southworth saying some Kentuckians are concerned about what she calls “vulnerable election machines” , and want paper and hand counted ballots.

“This audit is obviously very, extremely, limited use of paper ballots and unfortunately leaves 114 counties wide open knowing they aren’t going to be checked and that’s a concern. So if we could speed along the process of actually using the process we’re paying millions of dollars to upgrade systems for, I think that would go a long way in improving this” said Sen. Southworth.

Vendors and engineers, like Harp Enterprises and ESNS also spoke to lawmakers on the security of the machines.