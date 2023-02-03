Lawmakers demand changes to leadership in Department of Juvenile Justice

As attacks on workers continue at various juvenile detention centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — With more problems than solutions to an issue that continues to grow, lawmakers are demanding swifter action to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“In the absence of leadership, a problem becomes a crisis,” said Senate President Pro Tempore, David Givens, during a press conference with the DJJ workgroup, on Thursday morning.

“We had a judge yesterday on our committee that that said when when she had a youth offender in front of her that she felt at times it was better to release them back to the custody of their home ankle bracelet back to the community then send them to DJJ system,” added Representative Kevin Bratcher, during the presser.

Although state leaders say the governor has acted, by establishing changes to the department, they say its not enough.

“One of the main things that I feel like we need to address immediately, is a change in leadership within DJJ, and this appears to be something that the administration simply not interested in talking about, in that there has been no response to our request in those areas. Not easy decisions, but necessary, we need to bring someone in from the outside,” also said Senator Danny Carroll.

“We have youthful detainees whose lives are being changed forever, not because of something they did, but something that’s been done to them by this system, the stories have been tragic,” added Sen. Givens.

As lawmakers revealed the issues and recommendations, eyes were then set on the Secretary of the Justice and Safety Cabinet, Kerry Harvey.

“I had known Secretary Harvey, since I was probably a kid… and as you recall, one day when he testified about effect this had to do with budget, and why there wasn’t a request related to DJJ, his response was simply he was not aware. And so I think the breakdown in leadership, as far as the long term issues is beneath his position,” added Sen. Carroll.

Jason Nemes, the House Majority Whip also spoke saying, “we need an independent party to come and do an inspection of these facilities give a full report of what’s going on what’s gone on.”

With more reports of juveniles acting violently, some wonder where the root of the problem is coming from.

“We’ve got to be able to meet these young people’s immediate safety needs, but also their mental health needs. And we’re hoping that that trauma support can be provided,” added Sen. Givens.

House Majority Whip, Nemes also saying that “staffing is a major problem, culture is a major problem, leadership, I think is the principal problem. And so the single most important thing the governor can do is to get a trustee to come in who has the full reigns to find the problems, no matter where they are, no matter whose fault they are, and fix them.”

Legislators also speaking out on unmet recommendations.

After the meeting with lawmakers, later in the day, Governor Andy Beshear announcing that KSP will soon be placed at all three high-security facilities in Adair, Fayette and Warren Counties, 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point.