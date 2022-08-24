Lawmakers begin special session for Eastern Kentucky flood relief

The money would be designed to help those affected by that flooding, including helping the area rebuild schools, bridges, and roads.

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky lawmakers returned to Frankfort Wednesday to begin a special session. Their focus is to pass a relief bill for the people affected by last month’s flooding in eastern Kentucky.

The Kentucky House and Senate gaveled in at 3 p.m and are in the beginning stages of passing a temporary flood relief bill, called the Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies, or the EKSAFE fund. The draft provides about $212 million dollars to those affected.

Lawmakers say the funding bill would be similar to the one passed to help those affected by December’s western Kentucky tornado victims.

Representative Angie Hatton represents areas impacted, including Letcher County. She says the money will fill the gap until the 2023 regular session

Following the adjournment of both chambers, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne in a press conference. Beshear says the bill is a non-partisan effort.

“It’s going to be a long recovery. So we need a comprehensive plan. We need to use this as an opportunity because either this disaster is going to be the end of us or this disaster can be a catalyst that makes us start to examine everything that was causing eastern Kentucky to struggle and come up with a really good plan.”

Similar bills are making their way through the house and senate before culminating in a single bill. Lawmakers will then get that bill to the governor’s desk as soon as possible.

Lawmakers will reconvene Thursday at 4 p.m. for their bills second reading.