Lawmakers adjust General Assembly’s 2022 session calendar

Last days to file bills now late February, early March

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky General Assembly will not convene on Friday, Jan. 14 following an adjustment to the 2022 Regular Session calendar.

The House and Senate are now scheduled to gavel in for the 10th legislative day on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The last day to introduce bills in the House has been moved to Feb. 28, while the last day to introduce bills in the Senate has been moved to March 2.

The revised 2022 Regular Session calendar can be viewed online at: https://legislature.ky.gov/Documents/22RS_Calendar.pdf