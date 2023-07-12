Lawmaker calls on Beshear to act as foster children sleep in government buildings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Louisville lawmaker is calling on Gov. Andy Beshear to act after a report from ABC affiliate WHAS revealed foster children are sleeping in the L&N Building due to a lack of homes.

Kentucky Sen. Julie Raque Adams (R-36) responded to WHAS’ report that revealed foster children are sleeping in the L&N Building because there’s nowhere else for them to go.

“It’s not fair to the social worker that has to stay overnight and take care of them, that’s not their job,” Raque Adams said. “Second, it’s not fair to the child, it goes beyond any better practices that we use and we expect our providers to have.”

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services confirmed children in state custody are sleeping at the government-owned office space located at Ninth and Broadway. It’s a 10-story building, filled with cubicles and offices.

Raque Adams said she’d known about the sleeping arrangements for months and sent a letter to the cabinet and Beshear in April, demanding answers and action, according to WHAS.