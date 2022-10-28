Law enforcement urging safety this Halloween weekend

This follows an incident in Pulaski County, where a tablet was found mixed in with a child's candy

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- Law enforcement officers are encouraging everyone to use caution as Halloween events ramp up this weekend.

This follows an incident in Pulaski County, where a tablet was found mixed in with a child’s candy. The Pulaski County Sheriffs office says it happened during a family friendly event just last week. An unknown substance was found by a parent in a child’s box of nerds.

“You hear these kinds of urban legends of people putting things in the candy, and it becomes real life in your community, it’s a shocker,” said Deputy Jay Picard of the Pulaski County Sheriffs Office.

The substance was sent to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab for testing. The results came back as Meclizine, a medicine used to treat symptoms of dizziness and motion sickness. The sheriffs office is still investigating how the pill may have gotten mixed up with the candy.

“It is pretty easy that you could tamper with the candy,” said Picard.

It’s an incident law enforcement says highlights just how important it is for parents to check their children’s candy. As kids are getting ready to trick or treat this weekend, Kentucky State Police is encouraging safety.

“Every year, there’s situations where children are injured, possibly from something that could have been avoided,” says Trooper Shane Jacobs of the Kentucky State Police.

Jacobs says it’s important for parents to inspect their kids candy. He says if you have concerns about an unwrapped piece of candy-throw it in the trash. He also says if you notice something really out of place, there’s one thing you should do.

“If you feel like there’s something suspicious within that candy or you see something, please contact law enforcement immediately,” said Jacobs.

“It’s nothing different than any year before. But I would 100% do my due diligence in your inspection of the candy and make sure it hasn’t been tampered with. Make sure there’s nothing in there that doesn’t match the description of the candy,” said Picard.

Law enforcement officers say a good tip is to keep inspected candy in your pocket or purse. If your child wants to snack while trick or treating, give them a piece of that until you’re back at home. Then, you can inspect the candy your child receives to make sure it’s safe.