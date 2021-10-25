Law enforcement roundtable discusses drug epidemic, other public safety challenges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined Eastern Kentucky sheriffs and police chiefs for a roundtable in Lawrence County to discuss the drug epidemic and other public safety challenges in their respective communities.

“Many of the public safety challenges we’re seeing in communities across the Commonwealth stem from the drug crisis, and today’s roundtable underscores our commitment to supporting local law enforcement as they confront this scourge,” said Attorney General Cameron. “These men and women are on the frontlines of this fight, and together, we will continue to take steps to stem the tide of this epidemic.”

Today’s roundtable was organized by Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck T. Jackson.

“Partnerships among local and state law enforcement are essential to addressing the public safety challenges we face in our communities,” said Sheriff Jackson. “I am thankful to Attorney General Cameron for standing with us in the fight against the drug epidemic, and I appreciate my colleagues who joined us today for this important discussion.”