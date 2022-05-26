Law enforcement memorial ceremony honors 7 fallen in the line of duty in 2021

The Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony was held at the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – 12 names, 12 heroes.

Seven people in law enforcement who died in the line of duty in 2021 were honored in a ceremony on Thursday, with five historical honorees also added to the memorial. The names were unveiled at the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial on EKU’s campus.

The ceremony was emotional as families of loved ones were presented with flags, and names were unveiled. After the ceremony, loved ones could be seen tracing the names of their fallen heroes on pieces of paper.

Louisville Metro Police Lieutenant Andrew Rodman spoke at the ceremony, remembering his brother, Officer Nick Rodman, who was killed during a vehicle pursuit back in 2017.

“If I could give some advice to anyone who’s hurting here right now, it would be to let yourself grieve. Let yourself cry. Let yourself scream into a pillow. Let yourself find your path. Let yourself talk about your loved one. Let yourself talk about their life. Moving forward is not forgetting your loved one. It’s living a life they’d be proud of,” said Lt. Rodman.

After Thursday’s name additions, the monument holds 570 names.

Honored this year:

Louisville Metro Police Officer Hassan F. Hassan, end of watch April 2, 2021. Officer Hassan suffered a fatal medical event shortly after responding to a shooting call.

Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Deputy Wagner L. Baskett, Jr., end of watch May 24, 2021. Deputy Baskett died from complications of COVID-19 after contracting the illness in the line of duty.

Georgetown Police Lt. Gary W. Crump, II, end of watch June 30, 2021. Lt. Crump suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after an extensive and tense interrogation following a months-long investigation.

Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff Brandon A. Shirley, end of watch Aug. 5, 2021. Deputy Shirley was shot and killed when he was ambushed while working a secondary employment assignment.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Oliver Little, end of watch Oct. 31, 2021. Deputy Little died from complications of Covid-19 after contracting the illness in the line of duty.

Graves County Deputy Jailer Robert T. Daniel, end of watch Dec. 10, 2021. Deputy Daniel was serving in a law enforcement capacity overseeing prisoners on work release at a Mayfield candle factory when he was killed by a tornado.

Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary D. Cottongim, end of watch Dec. 18, 2021. Officer Cottongim was struck and killed by an automobile as he attended to an abandoned vehicle on the side of I-64.

Historical honorees:

Metcalfe County Deputy Sheriff Albert J. Franklin, end of watch Nov. 11, 1913.

Pikeville Police Officer Alonzo Robinson, end of watch May 16, 1929.

Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Pennington, end of watch April 16, 1933.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Marion Layne, end of watch Jan. 5, 1939.

Campbell County Police Chief George T. Benz, end of watch Sept. 20, 1948.