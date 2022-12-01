Law enforcement agencies warn against scams, porch pirates

Both the FBI Louisville and the Georgetown Police Department are offering tips to help keep you safe from scams and package thefts

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- As the holiday season ramps up, ’tis the season to shop online. It’s now easier than ever to purchase those holiday gifts with the click of a mouse and have them shipped to your door.

But law enforcement agencies are warning you to be careful this holiday season. According to the Internet Crime Complaint Report, scams cost people more than $377 million in 2021.

That’s why the FBI Louisville is urging you to be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. The FBI says there are a number of ways to protect yourself, including avoid clicking on suspicious links or attachments in emails, websites or social media. The agency also says to know who you’re buying or selling to; be careful how you pay, and monitor the shipping process.

Even if you buy from a reputable source, you’re not out of the woods yet.

“We do see an increase of package thefts in our community around the holidays because people are having packages delivered whether it be Amazon, FedEx, UPS,” said Captain Josh Nash of the Georgetown Police Department.

Nash says already this season, they’re investigating a few cases.

“We’ve seen a couple of thefts involving packages, thefts involving mail. So yes, we have seen those. And I hate to say this, but I’m sure we will see an increase as we get closer to Christmas,” says Nash.

He says there are ways you can help prevent thefts from happening at your home.

“Know when you’re package is coming. Know if it’s going to be delivered that day, try to be home. If you can’t be home, maybe contact a neighbor or family member who might be able to stop by your house and secure those packages for you,” says Nash.

Nash also suggests having a secure box that only a delivery driver will have access to or install a doorbell camera or other home security system.

“So just be aware, be vigilant and make sure you’re doing what you can to protect yourself,” says Nash.

Simple advice to make the Christmas season a little more merry.

You can find more tips here.