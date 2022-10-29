Law enforcement agencies use event to dispose of unneeded prescription drugs

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Saturday.

In Lexington, the police department partnered with the Fayette County Sheriffs Office, Kentucky American Water, and the Drug Enforcement Administration for the event.

It’s sponsored every year by the DEA. University of Kentucky’s pharmacy students volunteered to help.

The drive-thru style event allows people to bring their unwanted, expired, and unused prescription drugs from their cabinets free of charge, where they will be disposed of properly.

Organizers say the event helps keep prescription drugs away from children and others who may abuse the drugs.

It also keeps them out of water systems, where it can cause harm.

“A lot of people don’t know how to dispose of it. And some people, when they put it down the toilet or in the trashcan, in can get in our water streams, and so forth, so it’s big and very important for us to bring it to a location like this where DEA gives it to experts that dispose of it environmentally, and the safest way possible,” said Lt. Corey Doane of LPD.

There were also drug take back events in Corbin, Winchester, and Richmond.