Law center damaged in Kentucky floods hosts benefit concert

WHITESBURG, Ky. (AP) – A nonprofit Kentucky law center damaged by flooding is holding a weekend benefit concert to help pay for construction repairs to its office building.

The Appalachian Citizens Law Center’s law office in Whitesburg was inundated by mud and water. Its lawyers work on environmental law cases and aid coal miners with black lung claims.

The center estimates that repairs to the building would cost nearly $100,000.

The concert is Saturday in Lexington at The Burl. It will feature regional musicians, including the Local Honeys, Sarah Kate Morgan, John Haywood and the Wells-Carter Family Trio.

Tickets can be purchased on the center’s Facebook page.