Laurel investigators seek identity of theft suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s investigators need the community’s help identifying a possible theft suspect.

The woman shown in the picture is suspected of taking a cell phone and large amount of cash a woman accidently left her purse in the bathroom at a business off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway in southern Laurel County on Nov. 4, 2021.

The purse was recovered in a trash can at the business but the money and cell phone were gone, according to sheriff’s investigators. The woman shown was caught on video surveillance.

Deputy Travis Napier is working the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 606-864-6600 or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com .