Laurel investigators looking for 16-year-old suspected runaway

Teen was last seen at home Tuesday night.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. – A runaway 16-year-old prompts an alert in Laurel County.

The Sheriff’s Department is looking for 16-year-old Tyler Griffith who was last seen at about 8 p.m. Tuesday at his home on Rita Lane about south of London.

Sheriff’s Sgt. John Inman is handling the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.