Laurel County warned of $3,000 phone scam posing as sheriff’s deputy

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The people of Laurel County should be aware of a phone scam in the area.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a caller is posing as a sheriff’s deputy and the caller ID shows the sheriff’s office phone number. This act, known as spoofing, is done by using an app that can duplicate any number.

The scammer is telling citizens to pay $3,000 without giving a reason. The scam is set up to steal money from unsuspecting citizens.

The sheriff’s office advises the public to not send money and to report the scam. In its statement, the sheriff’s office clarified that it will never call citizens on the phone asking for money.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Chris Edwards is investigating this most recent phone scam.