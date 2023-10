Laurel County Sheriffs Office searching for missing teenager

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing teenager.

Deputies are searching for 16-year-old Joshua Wilson.

Wilson was last seen around 11:30 A.M. Saturday near the Greenlawn Subdivision.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (606)-878-7000.