Laurel County Sheriffs Office searching for missing teenager

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- The Laurel County Sheriffs Office is searching for a missing teenager.

Sheriff John Root says 15-year-old Luke Caudill was last seen off Kentucky 1223, 8 miles south of London Saturday around 11:33 A.M.

Anyone with information about Caudill’s whereabouts are asked to call the Sheriffs office at (606)-864- 6600 or send a message to the Laurel County Sheriffs Office’s Facebook page.