Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in Laurel County are searching for a missing juvenile.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Griffith, 16, was last seen at his home off Rita Lane, about six miles south of London, on Nov. 15 and has not been seen since.

Anyone with knowledge of Griffith’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

The case is under investigation by Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston.