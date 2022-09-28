Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing juvenile

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brooklyn Hensley was last seen off Johnson Road, near London, on Sept. 25 around 11:50 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Hensley has black dyed, shoulder-length hair and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.