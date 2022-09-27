Community accepting donations for Laurel County family who lost home in house fire

Swiss Colony firefighter John Allen and his family are picking up the pieces of their lives after a house fire in mid-September

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One Laurel County firefighter and his family lost their home in mid-September in a house fire. As they pick up the pieces of their life, their community is coming together to help.

For Swiss Colony firefighter John Allen, who’s worked as a first responder on and off for 18 years, it’s his profession and his passion to help rescue people from emergencies.

“Knowing that normally I work during evening time. I play back, what if I had been at work? It’s not something I wouldn’t have been able to live with,” said Allen.

But the early morning of September 15th found him on the other side of a fire call.

“I was the one needing the help,” said Allen.

The Allen family lost their house after a dryer inside the home caught fire. While Allen, his wife, and their five children were not hurt, he says the experience was a frightening one.

“Honestly, I mean, I’m not gonna lie. It scared the crap out of me,” said Allen.

Allen and his family are staying with family as they work to figure out what’s next, but he says the outpouring of support he’s had from family, friends, and his community has been overwhelming.

“Definitely something I’m gonna have to get used to with all the help that’s coming in,” said Allen.

He says when his family gets back on their feet, he wants to give back.

“Everything, all the help I’ve recieved coming in, I do plan on trying to do an outreach program or something like that, whether that be private citizens, first responders, or whoever,” said Allen.

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad is accepting donations through Frank Wilkerson at (606) 872-8374. Accepted donations include clothing:

John Allen Family Clothing Size:

Girl 1: Shirt Medium, Pants Medium, Shoe 7 Girl 2: Shirt Large, Pants Large, Shoe 9 Girl 3: Shirt XXL, Leggings XXL, Pants 26, Shoes 10w Girl 4: Shirt XL, Leggings XL, Pants 14-16, Shoes 8 1/2 Boy: Shirts and Pants 2T-3T, Shoes 8” Toddler, Diaper Size 6 Mom: Shirt XL, Pants XL Jeans 16, Shoes 9 Dad: Shirt Medium, Pants 34/32, Shoes 9