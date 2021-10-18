UPDATE: Laurel County murder investigation reward increased to $25,000

McCarty found shot to death in his home on Sept. 25.

UPDATE POSTED 12:30 P.M. OCT. 18, 2021

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The reward offered by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has increased as it continues to investigate the Sept. 25, 2021 shooting death of 62-year-old Bryan McCarty.

Sheriff John Root announced Monday the reward is now $25,000.

McCarty, a local business owner, was found shot several times in his home on Maple Grove Road in London after he missed a business meeting on Sept. 27 and associates became concerned.

UPDATE POSTED OCTOBER 5, 2021 AT 4:15 P.M.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The reward offered by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has increased as it continues to investigate Bryan McCarty’s murder.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, London Laurel County Crime stoppers gave $4,000 to go toward the reward, bringing the total to $14,000.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED OCTOBER 4, 2021 AT 10:26 A.M.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in Laurel County are offering a $10,000 reward for information that will help lead them to an arrest in the murder of Bryan McCarty.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, McCarty, 62, of London was found dead after being shot multiple times in his home off of Maple Grove Road on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Those with information regarding the case should contact lead sheriff’s investigator Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed or Lt. Chris Edwards. Investigators can be contacted by calling the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600, by sending a message to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or by sending an email to gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

All information shared with authorities will be confidential.