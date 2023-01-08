Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of police impersonator

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is warning of someone impersonating a police officer.

The Sheriff’s Office says the car pictured below has installed blue flashing lights and is allegedly stopping cars in Southern Laurel.

Investigators say the person is not a police officer and the motive behind why they are doing this has not been determined.

Investigators are urging people not to stop for this car. Deputies have identified the car and are looking for a possible suspect.

If you see the car or have any information that could help you are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.