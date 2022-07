Laurel Co. man missing since July 19th

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has been missing since July 19th.

The Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Billy Rogers was last seen around 2 a.m. 9 miles South of London.

He has not been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.