Laurel Co. man arrested for distributing child porn

EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police have arrested a Laurel County man for distributing child porn.

KSP says 59-year-old Donald Ray Gilbert was arrested on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

According to KSP, Gilbert was interviewed and arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after finding that Gilbert was distributing sexually explicit images online.

The investigation led KSP to obtaining a search warrant on Bluegrass Road in East Bernstadt on April 7th. KSP says equipment that was used to share the online images was taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination.

Gilbert is charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, 10 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance

The investigation is ongoing.

Gilbert is lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.