Laurel Co. Fire Department receives 24 new SCBA units thanks to grant

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Fire Department has received 24 new self-contained breathing apparatus units thanks to a grant.

The $184,000 expenditure on the SCBAs was awarded from an Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, a federal grant opportunity for fire departments and emergency service organizations throughout the U.S.

“It was late in the grant process and we had all but given up hope, and my phone rang late on a Thursday evening,” Laurel County Fiscal Court chair Chantz McPeek said. “He said ‘I have the LCFD an early Christmas present; you’re getting $184,000 for SCBA equipment.’ To say that our entire organization was thrilled would be an understatement.”

These SCBAs are important to a firefighter as they always rely on their breathing apparatus when searching a building with active fire and smoke conditions.

This is the first time since 2005 that the LCFD was able to replace its entire allotment of SCBAs.

Along with the SCBA units, the fire department received 24 face masks that connect to the SCBAs and 48 air cylinders.

McPeek said they’re fortunate for this opportunity and look forward to all of the positive impacts on life safety that this equipment will provide.