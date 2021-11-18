Late third quarter run lifts Evansville over EKU women

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTVQ/EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University’s women’s basketball team fell on the road at the University of

Evansville, 67-57, on Wednesday night at the Ford Center.

Jayla Johnson led the way for the Colonels with a team-best 14 points and six rebounds. Freshman Kayra Freeman chipped in 11 points and three rebounds off the bench. Ariel Kirkwood had nine points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Bridgid Fox chipped in eight points and five rebounds off the bench.

Eastern Kentucky (1-2) used a 15-2 run after a Kirkwood layup to take a 21-13 lead over the Purple Aces with 7:45 remaining in the first half.

Evansville answered back and outscored the Colonels 20-10 to finish the half and took a 33-31 lead over EKU into the half at the Ford Center.

The Colonels cut the Evansville lead to four, 46-42, after an I’Liyah Green layup with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter.

The Purple Aces closed the third frame on a 7-1 run to take a 10-point lead, 53-43, into the final quarter.

Eastern Kentucky cut the Purple Aces lead to eight, 55-47, after a pair of free throws by Fox with 8:58 remaining in regulation but could never get any closer.

EKU forced 23 Evansville turnovers but committed 27 of their own.

Eastern Kentucky out-rebounded the Purples Aces, 46-40.

The Colonels shot 30 percent from the field and 23% from three-point range while Evansville shot 45% overall.

The Colonels return home next Monday night when they take on Union College at McBrayer Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.