Last days for Senate, House to submit new bills. What you should know







FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Tuesday and Wednesday are the last days Senate and House members can submit new bills for consideration. Here’s a quick recap of the rest of the 2023 Regular Session and what you should know.

The Legislative Research Commission approved the final calendar for the 2023 Regular Session. It’s as follows:

Part I convenes on Tuesday, Jan. 3

Part II convenes on Tuesday, Feb. 7

Presidents Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 20

Last day for introduction of new bills in the Senate is Tuesday, Feb. 21

Last day for introduction of new bills in the House is Wednesday, Feb. 22

Concurrence days are Wednesday and Thursday, March 15 and 16

Veto recess is March 17 and March 28

29th and 30th legislative days are Wednesday and Thursday, March 29 and 30

Bills introduced can be seen here.

More schedules and calendars can be seen here.

Committees can be seen here.

Legislators can be seen here.