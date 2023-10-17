Larson wins in Las Vegas, Richmond Raceway hosts 4th Annual Bluegrass Nationals – Motorsports Monday

Dillon Gaudet recaps the latest from the motorsports world

In the NASCAR playoffs you need little bit of luck to advance onto the next round and especially to advance to the championship. What better place to kick off the Round of 8 than the Gambling Capitol of the World? Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosted the South Point 400. Christopher Bell started on the pole position for this one but it didn’t take long until Kyle Larson took control. Larson ended up getting the lead late in the stage and captured the Stage 1 victory. Stage Two was eventual for Kyle Larson. Larson got loose in turn two and nearly spun out but thanks to a masterful piece of driving he was able to save. He recovered in a major way as well, coming back to win Stage 2. What a piece of driving by Larson. Onto to the final restart, both Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson had a great launch. All race long, Kyle Larson would get a fast start to a run. Christopher Bell, would eventually catch Larson late in the run. It took nearly 45 laps, but Bell ended up catching Larson at the end of the race. Kyle Larson was able to get the win, but only by 0.082 seconds! That is the 2nd closest finish in Las Vegas Motor Speedway history. With the win, Larson secures his spot in the Championship 4 for the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix at the end of the end of the year. NASCAR heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway this coming weekend for the next race in the Round of 8.

To local racing now, Richmond Raceway had the track’s final event over the weekend. The 4th Annual Bluegrass Nationals took place Friday and Saturday evening. Michael Chilton won the Super Late Model Feature race on Friday night. Crab Orchard’s own Josh Hampton won the UMP Modifieds feature, while Buddy Brogan won the KDRA Super Stocks feature. Saturday Night was chilly with a few showers but that didn’t stop another night of racing. Chilton swept the weekend in the Super Late Models and brought home a total of $10,000. The KDRA Super Stocks had a big night Saturday night as well for the Lonnie Centers Memorial. Berea’s own Jimmy Robinson won the memorial race. Paris Kentucky’s Dennis Roberson won the UMP Modifieds feature.

