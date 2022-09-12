Larry Roberts retiring after more than 15 years as Fayette Co. Attorney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts will retire at the end of September.

In a Monday interview with ABC 36, Roberts said he’s ready to retire after more than 15 years as Fayette County attorney. He plans to have his predecessor, Angela Evans, take over on Oct. 1 and in the meantime, effort to make the transition smooth.

Roberts was elected as Fayette County attorney in 2006.

His office is responsible for serving as legal advisor to the elected constitutional offices in Fayette County, establishing paternity and collecting court-ordered child support, representing the Commonwealth in juvenile dependency, neglect and abuse cases, and assisting families with disability guardianship and involuntary mental health treatment for loved ones.

He said he doesn’t plan to run for another office.