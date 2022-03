Large tree entangled in power lines closes stretch of road in Scott County

Iron Works Road/KY 1973 was closed at mile point 22.50, according to the state

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A large tree got entangled in power lines Monday that led to the temporary closure of a stretch of Iron Works Road/KY 1973 in Scott County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

No word on when the stretch of road was expected to reopen.