‘Large disorder’ draws police presence in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A report of an assault and a “large disorder” drew a police presence in downtown Lexington Wednesday night.

According to Lexington police, officers responded to a report of an assault in the area of Limestone and Main Street around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they also dispersed a “large group” causing a disorder in the same area.

One person was taken to the hospital and one person was arrested.

Police did not say if these instances were related.

ABC 36 has reached out for more information.