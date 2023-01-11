Large corporate donations back Kentucky GOP building fund

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s Republican Party has stockpiled more than $1.7 million for its building fund.

The fundraising comes amid the GOP’s plans to expand its state headquarters in Frankfort.

The donations were paced by a $1 million contribution from a pharmaceutical giant.

The donation from Pfizer topped a series of corporate contributions totaling $1.65 million.

That’s according to a report filed recently with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.

The Kentucky Lantern first reported on the contributions.

The Republican Party previously purchased the lot next door to its headquarters.