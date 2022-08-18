Lanes on Winchester Rd. in Lexington shut down after crash

Police say lanes will be closed for a couple of hours while a Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say two drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash on Winchester Road at Bahama Road at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. According to officers, one driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second driver was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, Kentucky Utilities was called to the scene to fix a pole hit in the crash. Officers say Winchester Road between Man O’ War Blvd. and Windowpane Lane will be shut down for a couple of hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED THURSDAY AT 7:30 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say lanes on Winchester Road at Bahama Road will be shut down for several hours, after a crash Thursday evening. According to officers, the wreck happened between two vehicles at around 6:30 p.m. Investigators say a Collision Reconstruction Unit has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.