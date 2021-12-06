Lane closures set for northbound, southbound I-75, KY 192 in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists there will be lane closures on I-75 southbound (mile points 38.2) and northbound (mile point 40.7), and KY 192 westbound (mile point (18.3) on Tuesday, December 7 due to overhead sign work operations.

The work schedule is listed below:

On Tuesday, December 7, I-75 southbound traffic at mile point 38.2 in Laurel County will be reduced to one lane (left lane closure) at 9 a.m. and is expected to conclude at 12 p.m.

On Tuesday, December 7, KY 192 westbound traffic at mile point 18.3 in Laurel County will be reduced to one lane (right lane closure) at 9 a.m. and is expected to conclude at 12 p.m.

On Tuesday, December 7, I-75 northbound traffic at mile point 40.7 in Laurel County will be reduced to one lane (left lane closure) at 1 p.m. and is expected to conclude at 4 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.