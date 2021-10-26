Lane closures scheduled for Greenwich Pike/KY 1876 in Fayette County
Asphalt repairs between KY 353/Russell Cave Road and Ferguson Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled lane closures for Greenwich Pike/KY 1876. The temporary closures are necessary for asphalt base repair operations.
Wednesday, Oct. 27 – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- alternating lane closures will be in effect between KY 353/Russell Cave Road (mile point 0.0) and Ferguson Road (mile point 2.798)
- traffic will be able to pass through the work zone
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.