Lane closures scheduled for Greenwich Pike/KY 1876 in Fayette County

Milling and paving between Russell Cave Rd/KY 353 and Ferguson Rd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this news release serves as an update. Lane closures are planned for Greenwich Pike/KY 1876 in Lexington. The temporary closures are necessary for milling and paving operations.

Monday, Nov. 15 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Greenwich Pike/KY 1876

alternating lane closures will be in effect between Russell Cave Road/KY 353 (mile point 0.0) and Ferguson Road (mile point 2.798)

milling work will be in effect on Monday

paving operations will be in effect on Tuesday and Wednesday

motorists will be able to pass through the work zone

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.