Lane closures scheduled for Greenwich Pike/KY 1876 in Fayette County
Milling and paving between Russell Cave Rd/KY 353 and Ferguson Rd
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this news release serves as an update. Lane closures are planned for Greenwich Pike/KY 1876 in Lexington. The temporary closures are necessary for milling and paving operations.
Monday, Nov. 15 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 16 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Greenwich Pike/KY 1876
- alternating lane closures will be in effect between Russell Cave Road/KY 353 (mile point 0.0) and Ferguson Road (mile point 2.798)
- milling work will be in effect on Monday
- paving operations will be in effect on Tuesday and Wednesday
- motorists will be able to pass through the work zone
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.