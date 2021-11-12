Lane closures scheduled for Greenwich Pike/KY 1876 in Fayette County

Milling and paving between Russell Cave Rd/KY 353 and Ferguson Rd
Steve Rogers,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this news release serves as an update. Lane closures are planned for Greenwich Pike/KY 1876 in Lexington. The temporary closures are necessary for milling and paving operations.

Monday, Nov. 15 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Greenwich Pike/KY 1876

  • alternating lane closures will be in effect between Russell Cave Road/KY 353 (mile point 0.0) and Ferguson Road (mile point 2.798)
  • milling work will be in effect on Monday
  • paving operations will be in effect on Tuesday and Wednesday
  • motorists will be able to pass through the work zone

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

