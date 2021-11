Lane closure set for I-64 West in Franklin County for ditch work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers taking I-64 West in Franklin County should be prepared for an upcoming lane closure.

From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the right lane from mile marker 55 near the KY 1263 overpass to mile marker 54 just before the Old Lawrenceburg Road/KY 420 overpass will be closed.

The closure is needed as crews clean out ditches along the rock cuts.