Lane closure scheduled for New Circle Road in Lexington

Bridge maintenance for the Harrodsburg Road/US 68 Overpass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled closure for New Circle Road/KY 4. The temporary closure is necessary for routine bridge maintenance. The maintenance will be for the Harrodsburg Road/US 68 Overpass.

The scheduled closure will take place Tuesday, May 10 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

New Circle Road/KY 4 Bridge – Outer Loop

the right/slow lane will be closed at milepoint 2.3

All work/closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.