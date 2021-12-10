Landing gear issues cause anxious moments for plane landing at Blue Grass Airport

Plane landed safely after making low fly-bys so people on ground could checks landing gear

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Landing gear issues caused some anxious moments Friday evening for an airplane carrying 11 passengers into Blue Grass Airport.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, the call started at about 4:40 p.m. when emergency responders were alerted to the plane, which was about 25 minutes away, with landing gear issues. Firefighter s said they were told the plane had enough fuel to stay up two hours.

When the plane got to Blue Grass Airport, it still did not know the status of its landing gear and did low passes at the airport so crews on the ground could try to see whether the wheels were down. Because of approaching darkness it still was difficult to see for certain whether the wheels were down.

Crews in the air and on the ground decided to attempt the landing with the idea the gear was in place. the plane landed safely at about 5:35 p.m.

Police and fire crews had blocked or diverted some car traffic in the area in case of an emergency.