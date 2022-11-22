Land Between the Lakes offers free Christmas trees

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) – Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas trees.

A statement from the National Forest Service said permits are available beginning Friday and must be obtained online.

A permit allows each family to cut one tree through Dec. 24.

The statement said trees must be cedar and less than 10 feet tall with stumps that are less than 4 inches tall.

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area includes over 170,000 acres of forests, wetlands, and open lands in western Kentucky and Tennessee.